Latest Ticket Sales For AEW All Out 2026 In Chicago

AEW is scheduled to hold its 2026 All Out pay-per-view (PPV) event on Saturday, September 26th, at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

According to WrestleTix, a total of 8,388 tickets have been sold for the event so far, an increase of 139 from the previous report a couple of days ago. Additionally, it was noted that 8,968 tickets were sold for the most recent event at the NOW Arena, Worlds End 2025. This event featured a four-way match for the AEW World Championship, headlined by MJF (the eventual winner), Swerve Strickland, Hangman Page, and the defending champion, Samoa Joe.

The report also noted that the cheapest ticket is $39, and there are currently 350 tickets available on the resale market. Although the venue has a total seating capacity of 9,542, the current setup for this event accommodates 8,429 seats.

The NOW Arena has hosted many AEW events, including the 2018 All In show, which led to the promotion’s founding. It has hosted All Out on four previous occasions and has held at least one PPV every year except for 2020 and 2023.

In addition to the newly crowned AEW World Champion Will Ospreay’s first title defense against Jon Moxley, a three-way Ladder Match has been announced for the Chicago event. In this match, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will defend the World Tag Team Championship against FTR and The Young Bucks.