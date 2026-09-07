Kevin Knight Says NJPW “Over-Prepared” Him For Transition To AEW Television

AEW star Kevin Knight, a member of the Don Callis Family, spoke with The Daily Star about various topics, including his transition to AEW television.

Knight said, “For me, it’s been seamless. Wrestling on the TV has been something I’ve always wanted to do. So, the New Japan style kind of over-prepared me for the television style, because I already knew what American style wrestling looks like. Now it just brought the Japanese flavors into the showmanship that I always was a fan of anyway. And I feel like that’s what’s helped me, people like Kyle Fletcher, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey just assimilate into this culture so easily.”

On who gave him advice that has stayed with him:

“I’ve gotten so much advice since I’ve been here. I would say the Hurt Syndicate guys have given me a lot of advice in the ring, out the ring, and personally. A lot of financial advice on just how to make money, keep your money, and invest money, so your money makes money. So, it’s been a lot.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)