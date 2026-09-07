Kyle Fletcher Explains Why He Tattooed Claudio Castagnoli’s Words On His Wrist

AEW star Kyle Fletcher, a member of the Don Callis Family, spoke with the Daily Star about various topics, including the advice he has received while in the company.

Fletcher said, “Man, I have gotten — the hard thing is there’s so many tidbits that you just pick up being around so many incredible wrestlers and people in wrestling. There’s not one specific one.”

On Claudio Castagnoli’s advice:

“Actually, I will say there is one that does stick out a little bit. I got it tattooed on my wrist. I don’t know how easy it’ll be to see past my watch, but it says ‘It’s who we are.’ And that was a bit of advice I got from Claudio Castagnoli. It was earlier on in my career at AEW, and I had put up something online that was something along the lines of, ‘Will it ever be enough? Will it ever feel like it’s enough?’ Because I think at the time I was going through a little bit of success. Obviously I’d got to AEW, like to me that was huge, but I still didn’t feel — I guess fulfilled is the right word? And I posted that just like, because that’s how I was feeling. ‘Will it ever feel like it’s enough?’ And Claudio pulled me at a show backstage and he said, ‘Oh, I saw that thing you posted.’ And we just had this conversation, and he basically said, ‘No, it will never feel like it’s enough. That’s kind of the whole point of it. You’re always going to want more.’ So I asked him, ‘So if that’s the case, if you’re not striving for something, how do you keep going? What is the thing that pushes you to keep working so hard?’ And he stood there for a second and he thought about it and he said the words, ‘It’s who we are.’”

On why those words struck him:

“Those stuck with me a lot because this is who I am. I work so hard because this is who I am. If i didn’t work so hard, if I didn’t love this, if I didn’t have that passion, I wouldn’t feel like the same person. I wouldn’t be who I am. So that’s one of the things that keeps me going. Like, why would I not work as hard as I possibly can? Because that’s probably the thing I love the most about myself. That’s who I am, right? So that’s probably the, not necessarily wrestling advice, but to get a little bit deep on you.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)