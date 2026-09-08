The New Level Open Up About Creative Freedom And Outside Opportunities In AEW

AEW World Trios Champions, The New Level (Austin Creed and Kofi), appeared on TMZ Inside the Ring to discuss various topics, including their new opportunities with the company.

Creed said, “Yeah, definitely. You know, over the years we’ve done a lot of stuff in the video game industry. So I feel extremely lucky to be able to have like not one, but two passions, pro wrestling and video games. And the ability to do stuff in that space in the way that I want to do it, knowing that I will be the one reaping the fruits of my labor as that tree grows, and possibly being able to bring other people in the locker room into that to bear that fruit as well. It’s a crazy feeling because we have so many ideas, and so many things that we want to do and try and see if we’re good at. So to be able to have — I guess like, the gates kind of open to allowing that space in your brain to get out and stretch its legs some, I think is going to be really fulfilling. And at the end of the day that’s I think one of, if not the most important, things about you going about your day.”

Kofi on already seeing the freedom:

“Yeah, absolutely. And that was really one of the things too. From the jump, even when we were negotiating with the contract and everything like that, being able to — there’s a lot of things in there that are very, I guess, player-friendly, right? Like wrestler-friendly, in terms of being able to go out and do what it is that you want to do. There’s not really a lot of restriction. And that’s really exciting, to know that if you have a passion, you can go out there and follow it without worrying about someone telling you that you can’t do it for whatever reason. Yeah, Tony is very much — he wants people to flourish, from what I can tell. He wants people to flourish in all ways and follow their passions. And that’s really cool to see somebody push for you that way when he’s in that position that he’s in. So yeah, we’re very excited about being able to take on all these new opportunities. And then even with our hiatus, the past 90 days or so, there’s a lot of things that we’ve been getting involved in. I’ve been starting to take voice acting lessons. And to know that that doesn’t have to stop or be put on hold because the results are going to be allowed. It’s cool to be able to keep on with that progression.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)