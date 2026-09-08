New Details On Will Ospreay’s Eight-Minute AEW All In Entrance

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay’s entrance for his AEW World Championship Match against Kenny Omega at All In: London featured The Aerial Assassin walking through the backstage area, passing several figures from his wrestling past and present. Among those he encountered were Zack Sabre Jr., Ricochet, his United Empire stablemates, Jon Moxley, and others.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan inquired whether the entrance was performed live or pre-recorded. Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that it was indeed done live. He mentioned that he had initially heard the entrance would be approximately eight minutes long during rehearsals held the Saturday before the event. The final presentation during the pay-per-view matched that duration, starting from the narration to the beginning of Kenny Omega’s entrance.

During the post-All In media scrum, Ospreay shared his thoughts on the entrance, stating, “To me, that was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done. I haven’t watched it back yet, but people are saying it was pretty flipping sick. So I can’t wait to see it.”