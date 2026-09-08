Tay Melo Shuts Down Retirement Speculation Following AEW Departure

Tay Melo has made it clear that her professional wrestling career isn’t over despite recent speculation surrounding her future.

Questions about Melo’s status emerged after a fan noticed that she had removed “wrestler” from her social media biography and interpreted the change as a possible indication that she had retired.

Melo responded directly to the speculation in Portuguese on September 4, confirming that she has not stepped away from the ring.

“Nope, I haven’t retired,” Melo wrote, translated from Portuguese.

The clarification comes amid uncertainty surrounding Melo’s next move in professional wrestling. AEW President Tony Khan previously stated that he intended to grant Melo’s request to be released from the company.

Melo did not reveal where she plans to wrestle next or provide a timetable for her return to the ring.

While her future destination remains unknown, Melo’s latest comments make clear that she intends to continue her professional wrestling career following her departure from AEW.