French Wrestling Legend Marc Mercier Passes Away At Age 68

French professional wrestling legend Marc Mercier has passed away at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.

Mercier’s son, Hugo, announced that his father died on September 7. Mercier had revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The son of European light heavyweight wrestler and promoter Guy Mercier, Marc followed his father into professional wrestling and began his in-ring career during the 1970s. He competed extensively throughout Europe and captured several French and European championships during his career.

Mercier also became known to wrestling audiences in the United Kingdom.

One of the most notable international matches of his career came on May 4, 1988, when he faced Marty Jones for the World Mid-Heavyweight Championship in Walthamstow, London. The bout was later broadcast on ITV that July.

Mercier’s primary run as an active professional wrestler came to an end in 1989, although he briefly returned to the ring in 2002. He continued contributing to the wrestling industry for decades before officially retiring in 2024.

Beyond his own in-ring career, Mercier played an important role in developing and promoting professional wrestling in France.

He helped re-establish the French Professional Wrestling Association in 2006. The organization subsequently became the French Professional Wrestling Federation, with Mercier elected to serve as its president.

Mercier also founded the Catch Academy, where he helped train and develop future generations of French professional wrestlers.

Outside the wrestling business, Mercier worked as both an actor and stuntman.

We extend our condolences to Marc Mercier’s family, friends and fans during this difficult time.