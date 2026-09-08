Malakai Black Spent $5,000 To Make PROGRESS Wrestling Appearance

Malakai Black reportedly went to extraordinary lengths to ensure he made his scheduled PROGRESS Wrestling appearances in England this past weekend.

Black captured the PROGRESS World Championship by defeating Cara Noir during the Odyssey Tour stop at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on September 6, marking a major moment in his return to the promotion after a nine-year absence.

Following the match, the former WWE and AEW star revealed that he had encountered significant travel problems on his way to England and ultimately spent $5,000 of his own money on a replacement flight to make the trip.

According to a report, PROGRESS management wasn’t aware of the situation until Black discussed it during his post-match promo. Rather than putting the responsibility or financial burden on the promotion, Black reportedly dealt with the travel complications himself and covered the cost.

Black was also wrestling under incredibly difficult personal circumstances that evening.

He reportedly learned just 45 minutes before stepping into the ring that his close friend Andy Williams, known to wrestling fans as The Butcher, had passed away.

PROGRESS officials subsequently described Black as “a dream to work with” and called the performance he delivered less than an hour after receiving the devastating news “fcking incredible.”*

Despite everything surrounding his journey and the match itself, Black defeated Cara Noir to become PROGRESS World Champion.

Black is scheduled to return to the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London, later this month for PROGRESS Wrestling’s When September Ends, where he will defend his newly won championship.

AND NEW!! MALAKAI BLACK HAS WON THE PROGRESS MEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP!#ProgressWrestling pic.twitter.com/wQkAmKZgOz — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 6, 2026