Conflicting Reports On Bayley’s WWE Contract Status Following RAW Return

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding Bayley’s WWE contract status following her surprise return to television.

The 37-year-old returned on the September 7 episode of WWE Raw, interfering in the women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match between Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri.

Following her return, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bayley had signed a new contract with WWE. “Yep, signed a new deal,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer also commented on the reaction Bayley received when she appeared during Monday’s qualifying match. “This match had no heat until very late in the match. When Bayley showed up, they went crazy because it was something big and new and all that.”

However, PWInsider has since disputed the report that Bayley recently signed a new WWE contract. According to multiple WWE sources cited by PWInsider, there have been no recent contract negotiations with Bayley because she still has significant time remaining on her existing deal. PWInsider went as far as stating that anyone claiming Bayley signed a new contract in connection with her return is “100% wrong.”

The conflicting reports follow months of speculation surrounding Bayley’s WWE future. Her absence from television, combined with previous reports concerning her contract status and potential interest from AEW if she became available, had raised questions about whether she could be nearing the end of her time with the company.

Bayley’s return on Raw provided a strong indication that she remained part of WWE’s plans, but the circumstances surrounding her contract are now disputed.

In the storyline, Bayley pulled the referee out of the ring after Valkyria connected with the Nightwing on Dupri and appeared poised to win Monday’s Money in the Bank qualifier. The interference allowed Ruca to capitalize and hit Valkyria with the Sol Snatcher to secure her place in next month’s ladder match. Bayley then attacked Valkyria after the bell, reigniting their rivalry.

The appearance marked Bayley’s first time on WWE television since the July 18 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where she lost to Valkyria before being attacked following the match.

As things stand, Meltzer has reported that Bayley signed a new WWE deal, while PWInsider’s sources maintain that no new agreement was necessary because she remains under her existing contract for a significant amount of time.