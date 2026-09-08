Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Wanting To Become A Mother One Day

Charlotte Flair has opened up about her desire to become a mother and revealed that adoption is one option she would consider in the future.

Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on the September 4 edition of What’s Your Story?, Flair discussed the bond she has developed with young WWE fans through hospital visits, appearances and other interactions away from the ring.

During the conversation, Flair made it clear that motherhood is something she hopes will eventually become part of her life.

“I want children one day,” Flair said.

Flair explained that while she doesn’t currently have children of her own, she often becomes attached to the young fans she meets through WWE and views those relationships as particularly meaningful.

When McMahon and Flair discussed how she might eventually become a mother, the 14-time WWE Women’s Champion indicated that adoption is one possibility she would be open to pursuing.

Flair also mentioned fostering children during the discussion, explaining that the specific path she ultimately takes is less important than fulfilling her desire to become a mother.

The conversation came after Flair reflected on her relationship with Scarlett Ivory Guillen, a young WWE fan whose connection with Flair had a profound personal impact on her.

While Flair didn’t provide a timetable for when she hopes to have children, she made clear that becoming a mother is something she sees as part of her future beyond her accomplishments inside the wrestling ring.