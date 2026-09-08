WWE Begins Major International Week With South America And Mexico Tours

WWE has a packed international schedule ahead, beginning this week with simultaneous tours of South America and Mexico before the main roster converges on Mexico City for SmackDown, TripleMania 34 and Raw.

The South America Live Tour begins Wednesday, September 9, at Coliseo General Ruminahui in Quito, Ecuador. WWE then heads to Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, on September 10, Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on September 11 and Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, on September 12.

At the same time, WWE’s Mexico Live Tour will visit Arena Guadalajara on September 9 and Arena Monterrey on September 10.

The Mexico dates lead into a major stretch at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. SmackDown will broadcast live from the venue on Friday, September 11, followed by TripleMania 34 Night 2 on Sunday, September 13 and Raw on Monday, September 14.

TripleMania 34 Night 1 will take place separately at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, September 11.

Following the Mexico tour, WWE’s main roster television schedule includes:

September 18: SmackDown — Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

September 21: Raw — Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

September 25: SmackDown — Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

September 28: Raw — Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

October 2: SmackDown — Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

October 5: Raw — Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

October 9: SmackDown — Cajundome, Lafayette, Louisiana

October 12: Raw — Brookshire Grocery Arena, Bossier City, Louisiana

NXT will continue airing on Tuesdays from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE, AAA and NXT will also come together for Worlds Collide on Saturday, September 26, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The event takes place on the same day AEW presents All Out in nearby Hoffman Estates.

WWE Money in the Bank follows on Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

NXT will hit the road for three live events in late September, visiting Columbia, South Carolina, on September 25, Greensboro, North Carolina, on September 26 and Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 27.

A Canadian NXT tour follows in October with stops in Kitchener, Ontario, on October 15, Sudbury on October 16 and Gatineau, Quebec, on October 17.

The main roster will also head to Hawaii for two shows at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu on October 16 and October 17. WWE added the second date in August after strong ticket demand for the first show.

Beyond mid-October, WWE’s Road to Survivor Series: WarGames tour includes stops in Winnipeg, Palm Desert, Youngstown, Portland, Bangor, Fort Myers and Huntsville between October 15 and November 19.

Other major upcoming events include AAA Heroes Inmortales in Mexico City on October 24, NXT Halloween Havoc on October 31, WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7 and Survivor Series: WarGames at Daikin Park in Houston on November 28.

WWE also has another international trip on the horizon, with Wrestlepalooza: Perth scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. SmackDown will take place in the same building on December 11, followed by Raw on December 14.

The Wrestlepalooza: Perth presale begins Wednesday, September 9, at 10 a.m. AWST, with the general on-sale — including a three-event combo ticket — beginning Thursday, September 10 at 10 a.m. AWST.

Looking ahead to 2027, WWE’s Road to Royal Rumble tour will visit Europe from January 15 through January 25, with stops in Brussels, Gliwice, Amsterdam, Glasgow, Manchester, Stockholm, Budapest and Dublin.

The 2027 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in February, although WWE has not yet announced the exact date.