Zena Sterling Reveals Her Next Chapter Will Be Outside Wrestling

Zena Sterling has opened up about what comes next following her recent departure from WWE, indicating that her immediate future will take her outside the wrestling ring.

In a September 5 post on X, Sterling distinguished the character fans saw in WWE from her personal identity as she prepares to begin a new chapter.

“Zena was a character, I’m Olena now.”

Sterling invited those interested in following what she does next to remain with her on the journey, while acknowledging that she understood if some wrestling fans chose not to.

Although Sterling made it clear that her next plans are outside the ring, she did not reveal a specific project or announce any upcoming wrestling appearances.

As previously reported, Sterling was among the talent released by WWE during the company’s latest round of roster cuts.

For now, Sterling appears focused on moving beyond her WWE persona and establishing what comes next for Olena outside professional wrestling.