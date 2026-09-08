Sonya Deville Says WWE Departure Was “Probably The Best Thing That Could Have Happened”

Former WWE star Sonya Deville, now competing in TNA Wrestling as Daria Rae, believes leaving WWE ultimately gave her the fresh start she needed.

During an appearance on The Determined Society, Rae reflected on the latter stages of her WWE run and admitted that she had begun to feel stagnant and worn down by the routine.

Looking back on the experience, Rae said her departure may have been the best thing that could have happened for both her career and her life.

“Looking back, it’s probably the best thing that could have happened to me, because I think that I was becoming— numb’s not a great word, but I was kind of becoming numb to the routine and stagnant, and I felt a little like broken down. I felt like I was losing that kind of luster that I always had, that fire that I always had.

And it wasn’t for a lack of the love of the sport, but, you know, just going through a lot of things and politics and all the kind of things that go into a high-level sport like that. I needed it. I needed a wake-up call.

I needed a fresh start. And so the passion and the fire I’ve gained back for my life over the past, what has it been, two years? It has been insane.”

Rae’s comments make clear that her frustrations weren’t rooted in losing her love for professional wrestling. Instead, she felt that the circumstances surrounding her WWE run had begun to diminish the passion and energy she previously brought to her career.

Her departure ultimately provided the reset she felt she needed, with Rae now describing a renewed sense of passion since beginning the next chapter of her career outside WWE.

Rae has since resurfaced in TNA Wrestling under her real first name, moving forward with a new identity following her lengthy run as Sonya Deville.