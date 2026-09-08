WWE Selling Personalized Money In The Bank 2026 Collectible For $299.99

WWE is offering fans the opportunity to have their name featured on a personalized collectible connected to Money in the Bank 2026.

WWE Shop is currently accepting reservations for a Money in the Bank personalized Name On Canvas collage, which is listed at $299.99.

The Fanatics Authentic collectible is advertised as a framed 10-by-20-inch collage and comes with a certificate of authenticity. According to the product listing, orders are expected to ship on or before November 6.

Customers purchasing the collectible can submit only a first and last name that matches their government-issued identification.

Due to the personalized nature of the item, WWE Shop states that all customized orders are final. Once an order has been placed, customers cannot cancel or make changes, and returns or refunds are not available.

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 10, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Qualifying matches for this year’s men’s and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Matches began on the September 7 episode of Raw, with Bron Breakker and Sol Ruca becoming the first competitors to secure their spots.