WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (9/8/26): Two Championship Matches And More

WWE NXT returns tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with two championship matches and a six-man tag team bout announced for the show.

NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan will put her title on the line against Jaida Parker. Jordan will look to continue her reign against Parker, who receives another opportunity to capture one of NXT’s top prizes.

The NXT North American Championship will also be defended as Jackson Drake puts the title on the line against Tavion Heights.

Rounding out the currently advertised lineup, Tony D’Angelo will team with Mason Rook and Saquon Shugars to battle EK Prosper, Cruz Montana and Keanu Carver in six-man tag team action.

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE NXT:

NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT North American Championship: Jackson Drake (c) vs. Tavion Heights

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Tony D’Angelo, Mason Rook and Saquon Shugars vs. EK Prosper, Cruz Montana and Keanu Carver

WWE NXT airs tonight, Tuesday, September 8, on The CW.