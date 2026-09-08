Netflix Executive Says Company Is “Thrilled” With WWE Partnership Results

Netflix is reportedly very pleased with the results of its partnership with WWE, with one of the streaming giant’s top executives revealing that the relationship has met every metric the company hoped to achieve in the United States.

Gabe Spitzer, Netflix’s Vice President of Global Live Sports and Entertainment, discussed WWE during an appearance on the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast. Spitzer described WWE as Netflix’s first major live sports entertainment deal and praised several of the company’s key executives, including Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lee Fitting and Nick Khan.

“We’re now in—you’re almost like almost two years in, but a little over a year and a half—and obviously, this was our first big live, I’d call live sports entertainment deal. I’ve been a fan for a long time and great partners over there with people like Paul Levesque [Triple H] and Lee Fitting and Nick Khan. They’ve been great partners, and I think we’re thrilled with the results so far. We knew in the U.S., you know, something like RAW, having that every week, there’s going to be that passionate, loyal fan base, and they are going to show up, and they have come, in expected ways over to Netflix and predictable way. It’s hit, you know, every metric that we’ve hoped for on the U.S. side. I think the place where we’ve been surprised in a good way, and that will continue to grow, is outside of the U.S. And that’s really where we see the potential to continue to grow. This partnership is in the U.S. We have RAW only outside of the U.S. and, in most countries around the world, we’re the home for all of WWE. So that’s RAW, that’s SmackDown, that’s NXT, and that’s the big, you know, premium live events every month, be it WrestleMania, Royal Rumble or SummerSlam. And it’s been cool to see as different countries have come online. As an example, Italy this year came online and they did a big PLE, the Clash in Italy, shortly after. So they’re working with us and they’re saying, ‘Hey, like, what are the countries you want to continue to grow? Or how can we boost that viewership? Or can we bring an event there?’ They’re going back to Australia this year. They’ve been to Europe a bunch of times. They’re going down to Mexico in just a couple weeks for a big RAW that we’re really excited about. So that’s been the cool evolution of the partnership. It’s beyond just those predictable, loyal, passionate viewers—and there are a lot of them—to see how we can potentially bring new fans in around the world, too.”

While Spitzer said WWE’s performance in the United States has been in line with Netflix’s expectations, he identified international growth as the particularly encouraging aspect of the partnership.

Outside the United States, Netflix carries WWE’s broader programming lineup in most markets, including Raw, SmackDown, NXT and premium live events. Spitzer indicated that WWE and Netflix are also working together strategically when determining which international markets could benefit from hosting major events.

With WWE continuing to expand its international schedule, Netflix sees further opportunities to use live events in markets around the world to attract viewers beyond the company’s established fan base.