Bayley Signs New WWE Contract Following RAW Return

Bayley’s future with WWE is no longer in question, as the former Women’s Champion has reportedly signed a new contract with the company.

The 37-year-old made her surprise return on the September 7 episode of WWE Raw, interfering in the women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match between Sol Ruca, Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri.

Bayley pulled the referee out of the ring after Valkyria connected with the Nightwing on Dupri and appeared poised to win. The interference ultimately allowed Ruca to capitalize, hitting Valkyria with the Sol Snatcher to secure her place in next month’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Bayley wasn’t finished after the bell, attacking Valkyria and reigniting their rivalry.

The appearance marked Bayley’s first time on WWE television since the July 18 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where she lost to Valkyria before being attacked following the match.

Her extended absence had generated considerable speculation about her future. Bayley’s previous WWE contract was reportedly approaching its expiration, while AEW was expected to have interest if she became available.

However, Dave Meltzer confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bayley has agreed to remain with WWE. “Yep, signed a new deal,” Meltzer said.

Meltzer also discussed the crowd reaction to Bayley’s surprise appearance during Monday night’s qualifying match. “This match had no heat until very late in the match. When Bayley showed up, they went crazy because it was something big and new and all that.”

Bayley’s return and new contract put an end to the immediate speculation surrounding a potential departure from WWE while setting the stage for her renewed rivalry with Valkyria.

The length and financial terms of Bayley’s new WWE deal have not been disclosed.