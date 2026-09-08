Je’Von Evans Reveals Advice He Received Before Taking Brock Lesnar’s Suplex

Je’Von Evans has revealed the important advice he picked up before sharing the ring with Brock Lesnar in the 2026 men’s Royal Rumble match.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Rosenberg Wrestling, Evans reflected on crossing paths with “The Beast” during the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While Evans felt confident heading into the encounter, he admitted there were some nerves surrounding the possibility of experiencing Lesnar’s F5 for the first time.

“I was confident, but at the same time I was nervous too because I just never took the F5 before,” Evans said. “But I was like, ‘Yo, seen him do this move so many times growing up, like I got it,’ you know.”

Evans also recalled overhearing a conversation before the match that ultimately proved useful. With Lesnar known for throwing opponents around with his German suplexes, someone warned another wrestler not to jump when taking the move and instead allow Lesnar to control the throw.

“But then, right, funny story. So, like, he comes in the ring, and he starts suplexing everybody. Bow, bow, right?” Evans continued. “And in my head, I remember somebody was talking about it before the show. They was like, ‘Hey, you know, if Brock comes in the ring, he gives you a suplex, he’s going to toss you. Do not jump.’”

Evans wasn’t actually part of the original conversation, but he made sure to remember the advice in case he ended up on the receiving end of one of Lesnar’s suplexes.

“Look, I was just eavesdropping,” Evans said. “I was like, ‘Okay, all right, cool. Just in case, whatever.’”

The advice ultimately came in handy when Evans found himself being launched across the ring by Lesnar during the Royal Rumble.

Looking back on the experience, Evans joked that things could have gone considerably worse had he attempted to jump into the suplex rather than allowing Lesnar to dictate the movement.

For Evans, the encounter provided another memorable moment in his rapid rise through WWE, as he went from watching Lesnar deliver F5s and suplexes while growing up to experiencing “Suplex City” firsthand on one of WWE’s biggest stages.