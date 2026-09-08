The Rock Shares One Of His Most Emotional Messages Yet

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared an emotional message about his upcoming film Free Byrd and the devastating impact dementia can have on both those diagnosed and their loved ones.

Johnson was announced in July as the star of the action-drama, which follows a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman who hides his dementia diagnosis from everyone around him, including his brother, as he prepares to attempt one final jump.

The movie is being produced by Artists Equity, the production company founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, with Greg Kwedar directing. A release date has not yet been announced.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Johnson reflected on the emotional toll of dementia and described watching a loved one gradually slip away as a profound test of grace.

“I’ve come to realize a few things in life.

One of them is how deeply soul stirring, and heart aching this disease is as it grips so many of us. I’ve realized that it’s our most profound test of grace, to watch our loved one, slip away. And despite how protective, caring and loving our hands are, there’s nothing we can do. Except keep them as happy as we can. For as long as we can.

My journey with writer/director @gkwedar has already been life changing. A deepening bond through the experience of this disease, that will live far beyond this film. Thank you brother.

And thank you to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and @artistsequity for being there for Greg and I. Embracing our project, and embracing this subject with unconditional love and humanity. Shoulder to shoulder.

May the sunspots guide us.

We look forward to sharing this with all of you.

Free Byrd”

Johnson’s comments highlight the deeply personal and emotional themes behind the project, which will see the longtime WWE star tackle another dramatic role as his acting career continues to evolve.

Further details regarding the cast and release plans for Free Byrd have yet to be announced.