Bronson Reed Fires Back At Fans Questioning His Tsunami After Weight Loss

Bronson Reed believes his dramatic physical transformation has made his Tsunami finisher even more dangerous, despite weighing significantly less than he once did.

Reed recently revealed that he has lost nearly 100 pounds from his heaviest weight since returning to WWE in late 2022. “The Aus-Zilla” made his return at Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6, interfering in Bron Breakker’s match against Oba Femi. Reed attacked Femi to cause a disqualification before reuniting with Breakker and The Vision.

Appearing on Raw Recap following the September 7 episode of WWE Raw, Reed addressed fans who have suggested that losing weight could reduce the impact of his signature Tsunami.

Reed strongly disagreed. “I see this a lot online as well. People saying it’s not gonna be as impactful, but they’re completely wrong,” Reed said. “I understand that the mass of what I was, landing on someone from 10 feet in the air, of course that’s gonna hurt anyone. Of course it’s gonna keep them down.”

According to Reed, his lighter frame now allows him to generate greater acceleration and propel himself higher and further when delivering the move. “But now I can accelerate it even more because I am lighter. I can jump higher, I can jump further, and I come down with even more force because I can pretty much propel myself better,” he continued.

Reed also pointed to the Tsunami’s protected status in WWE, claiming that nobody has kicked out of the move since he began using it in NXT in 2019. “So, the Tsunami actually is maybe the only finisher right now I know in WWE that has never been kicked out of. Since its inception in 2019 in NXT, no man has kicked out of the Tsunami, and I plan on keeping it that way.”

Reed previously revealed that he weighed 365 pounds when he returned to WWE in 2022 and expects to be around 265 to 270 pounds following his transformation.

Now back alongside The Vision, Reed intends to prove that losing nearly 100 pounds hasn’t diminished the Tsunami — and believes it may have made his signature move even more formidable.