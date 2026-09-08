Kane Reportedly Being Discussed As Potential U.S. Senate Appointee

WWE Hall of Famer Kane may have finished his run as mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, but Glenn Jacobs could potentially be headed for an even bigger role in politics.

According to Axios, Jacobs is among the prominent names being discussed as a possible successor to U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn if Blackburn wins Tennessee’s gubernatorial election in November.

Blackburn has indicated that if she becomes governor and vacates her Senate seat, she intends to appoint her own replacement.

Jacobs recently completed eight years as mayor of Knox County after reaching the county’s two-term limit. Asked by WATE about what could come next politically, Jacobs stopped short of committing to another run for office.

WATE reported:

“When asked about his political future, Jacobs said he would have to consider whether or not it would be the right decision for his family,” WATE reported. “He added that running Knox County is a big job, and he would have to consider if he has the right skill set to run for statewide office and represent all 95 counties in Tennessee.”

Jacobs had previously been mentioned as a potential candidate for Tennessee governor. He ultimately chose not to enter the race and instead endorsed Blackburn.

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett, who served as Knox County mayor before Jacobs, has also been linked to the potential Senate vacancy.

Jacobs has additionally received public praise from WWE Hall of Famer and President Donald Trump. In May, Trump suggested that the former WWE Champion could have a significant future in politics.

“Glenn Jacobs has a BIG political future in Tennessee – A great guy!!!” Trump wrote.

At this stage, however, there has been no decision regarding who would replace Blackburn if she wins the governor’s race. Her campaign told Axios that there would be “no discussions” about a potential Senate appointment until the appropriate time.

Should Blackburn become governor and appoint a successor, that person would hold the Senate seat until a statewide election in 2028. The winner of that election would then serve the remainder of Blackburn’s current term, which runs through 2030.

Jacobs became one of WWE’s most recognizable stars during his lengthy career as Kane before successfully transitioning into politics and becoming mayor of Knox County in 2018.