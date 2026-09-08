Cody Rhodes Announces The Passing Of Longtime Dog Pharaoh

Cody Rhodes and his family are mourning the loss of Pharaoh, the beloved dog who became a familiar presence to wrestling fans throughout Rhodes’ career.

Rhodes announced Pharaoh’s passing on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing an emotional tribute reflecting on more than a decade of memories with his longtime companion.

Pharaoh was alongside Rhodes through major changes in both his personal life and professional wrestling career and eventually became part of “The American Nightmare’s” presentation across WWE, AEW and elsewhere.

Rhodes described Pharaoh as a dog who always seemed to recognize when his family needed him most.

“Huskies need a job,” Rhodes wrote. “P howled at the moon. When we thought he would be afraid of the older dogs we had, but instead ran into the living room and belly flopped’ on them. He patrolled the pool. He always tore up a plant when a stranger came into the backyard to let them know – ‘I’m crazy’ – and don’t come closer.”

Rhodes recalled the extensive training Pharaoh received and described him as a “crisis dog” because of the way he responded during difficult moments.

That included the death of Cody’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

“He got the best training and retained most of it-I’d call him a crisis dog. Whenever there was a crisis, there he was. He put his nose under my arm in the truck…every time. He was always with us, and when my world got turned upside down [when Dusty Rhodes passed away]…he sat outside with me looking at the Texas stars until the sky started to shift and he pressed his head against me firmly in a way that let me know he understood.”

Pharaoh also developed his own following among wrestling fans. Rhodes remembered arriving with him at the Hyatt in Schaumburg during the original All In weekend and seeing just how recognizable Pharaoh had become.

“It goes without saying, he was a good boy. My best man,” Rhodes continued. “At the first ‘all in’ when Starrcast did its first convention, I’ll never forget him walking into the Hyatt in Schaumburg and us seeing the lobby overtaken by fans & wrestling shirts from front door to the back.”

Rhodes said Pharaoh was greeted almost like a wrestling star himself.

“We walked by the lobby bar and they had a special menu posted with ‘Pharaoh’s fries’; but the thing I remember most is how the fans kinda’ parted the sea for him as he walked through…they snapped selfies and chanted his name like he was making an entrance on tv or something ha.”

Pharaoh’s popularity eventually led to charity appearances benefiting animal shelters, merchandise and even his own Mattel figure.

“He’d go on to do multiple charity meet/greets for some of the best shelters in the country. He was a Chewy’ champion. Mattel fig! Opponent of the Rock. I knew he was a true alpha when he would just let Yeti bite his face. He was part of the Rhodes’ wrestling family. ‘The Siberian Nightmare’ ha.”

While Pharaoh filled many roles over the years, Rhodes believes his most important one became clear following the birth of Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ daughter, Liberty.

“I’ve gotten off track though…I said huskies needed a job, and I don’t think Pharaoh ever truly knew his,” Rhodes wrote. “That is until Liberty was born. I scrolled back through my old pictures and there he is with her…almost every early photo…he’s just peeking into frame, or right beside her, or sternly looking through the lens.”

Rhodes came to believe that Pharaoh had found his purpose in staying close to Liberty.

“His job was to be with her. Maybe he wanted to protect her. As I said, he needed a job.”

Rhodes concluded his tribute by revealing the final words he shared with Pharaoh before saying goodbye.

“When you watch GOT [Game of Thrones] one night late on tv and decide you want a little wolf pup, it would be fitting to say ‘your watch has ended’, but I’d rather say the last thing I told you before you went to forever sleep, you did your job. We love you.”

Pharaoh had become more than Rhodes’ family pet during his years in the public eye, developing his own connection with wrestling fans and becoming a recognizable part of the Rhodes family’s journey.

We extend our condolences to Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Liberty and their family following Pharaoh’s passing.