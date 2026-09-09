WWE NXT Results – September 8, 2026

Location: WWE Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida

Commentary Team: Vic Joseph and Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

WWE presented a new episode of NXT from the Performance Center in Winter Park, Florida, on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The show featured Kelani Jordan defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Jaida Parker, Tavion Heights challenging Jackson Drake for the NXT North American Championship, and a high-stakes six-man tag team main event.

Full results from the show are below.

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jaida Parker

Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker opened with a technical exchange before Parker knocked the champion down with a shoulder tackle.

Jordan attempted to grab Parker’s ankle, but Parker stomped on her chest. The two continued trading counters until Parker caught Jordan with La Magistral for a two-count.

Jordan mocked Parker before pulling her down by the hair and driving her chest-first into the turnbuckles. The champion repeatedly stomped Parker and choked her with her boot in the corner.

Parker fought back and countered an attempted hurricanrana with a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall.

Jordan avoided a baseball-slide dropkick and delivered a neckbreaker on the floor. She then repeatedly slammed Parker’s head against the apron before returning her to the ring.

The champion continued wearing Parker down with another neckbreaker, hammer elbows and a cravate. Parker escaped and caught Jordan with an arm drag, big boot and flying leg lariat.

Following an exchange of strikes, Parker delivered two clotheslines, a back elbow and short-arm lariat. She pulled Jordan from the ropes and connected with a running blockbuster and Falcon Arrow for a two-count.

Jordan attempted an O’Connor Roll, but Parker survived and later trapped the champion in the Rings of Saturn. Jordan countered into a pinning combination, forcing Parker to release the hold.

Parker blocked Jordan’s double boots and delivered consecutive overhand chops. Jordan escaped the Teardrop and connected with a springboard twisting guillotine leg drop before wiping Parker out at ringside with an Asai moonsault.

Back inside, Jordan attempted a 450 splash, but Parker moved and answered with a Samoan Drop. Parker placed the champion across the top turnbuckle and delivered the Teardrop.

Parker attempted Hypnotic, but Jordan drove her neck-first into the middle turnbuckle. Jordan followed with a split-legged moonsault to retain the championship.

Winner and STILL NXT Women’s Champion: Kelani Jordan

Wren Sinclair attacked Jordan from behind following the match and accidentally punched the referee during the assault. Sinclair then snapped and repeatedly struck Jordan with a kendo stick.

The Creed Brothers Accept Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno’s Challenge

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno visited Robert Stone’s office following their first victory as a team.

They demanded that Stone address The Creed Brothers’ attack against them the previous week. Stone apologized and explained that he had brought Julius and Brutus Creed back to NXT because they were former NXT Tag Team Champions and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners—not to launch unprovoked attacks.

Dar and Moreno requested a match against The Creed Brothers, which Stone made official.

Myles Borne Reconsiders His Actions

Another social-media video from Myles Borne aired, with Borne admitting he was having second thoughts about what happened at NXT Heatwave.

Borne acknowledged that paranoia had gotten the better of him and admitted he might owe Tavion Heights an apology. He said he genuinely believed Heights could become champion by defeating Jackson Drake.

Borne wished he could be in his former partner’s corner and offered him good luck.

Heights watched the video alongside Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Hank thought Borne sounded sincere, while Tank asked whether Heights had spoken to him since Heatwave.

Heights said they had not spoken but insisted he needed to focus on his upcoming championship match.

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno vs. The Creed Brothers

Romeo Moreno and Julius Creed began with a chain-wrestling exchange. Julius controlled Moreno before tagging Brutus Creed for an assisted neckbreaker across the knee.

Brutus overpowered Moreno and dumped him chest-first onto the canvas. Moreno responded with an enzuigiri and slapped Julius on the apron.

Noam Dar tagged himself in as Moreno avoided Brutus’ clothesline. Dar and Moreno combined for a kick and leg-sweep combination before Dar caught Julius with a leaping knee.

The two applied simultaneous submissions, but Julius lifted Dar and slammed him onto Moreno to break the holds.

Dar and Moreno sent The Creed Brothers outside and followed with simultaneous penalty kicks. Moreno landed a somersault plancha, while Dar connected with an Asai moonsault.

Julius drove both opponents into the apron, but Moreno sent him shoulder-first into the steel steps. Dar followed with a running dropkick.

Back inside, Dar and Moreno delivered stereo Garvin stomps, a wishbone attack and a kick combination for a two-count.

Brutus fought back with a release German suplex and hammerfists before tagging Julius. The Creeds isolated Dar with a double-knee gutbuster, spinning slam and assisted gutwrench suplex.

Dar eventually escaped Julius’ bear hug and sent him into the middle rope. He avoided Brutus and reached Moreno for the hot tag.

Moreno ran through both brothers with boots, a diving clothesline, German suplex and springboard missile dropkick. He followed with a springboard crossbody to the floor.

Dar returned, and the pair delivered a double kick and double Emerald Flowsion to Julius for a nearfall.

The Creed Brothers attempted the Brutus Ball, but Dar stopped Brutus with a running boot. Moreno caught Julius with a hurricanrana before Julius answered with a rising knee.

Dar struck Julius with a discus back elbow, causing Moreno to fall into a cover, but Brutus broke the count with a diving senton.

Julius later caught Moreno with a lariat and tagged Brutus. The brothers delivered a double spinebuster to secure the victory.

Winners: The Creed Brothers

William Regal Orders The Birthright to Target Zilla Fatu

William Regal and Fit Finlay met with The Birthright backstage.

Regal referenced his long history with Zilla Fatu’s father, Umaga. He instructed Charlie Dempsey to bring Fatu into The Birthright—or bring back a piece of him.

Wren Sinclair Suspended

Robert Stone confronted Wren Sinclair backstage following her attack on Kelani Jordan.

Sinclair said she was tired of being treated as everyone’s doormat. She was angry that Jordan had injured Kendal Grey and then called Sinclair a sidekick.

With Grey unavailable to defend herself, Sinclair said she would defend the WrenQCC.

Stone responded that Sinclair would not be defending anything because her actions left him with no choice but to suspend her.

The Birthright Destroys Zilla Fatu

Charlie Dempsey entered the ring and spoke about feeling underappreciated throughout his six years in NXT.

Dempsey acknowledged that he was not the flashiest performer and did not rely on dives, flips or catchphrases. He described himself as a wrestler who valued substance over style and action over words.

He claimed those qualities might have held him back but allowed him to look in the mirror knowing he had never compromised his principles to advance his career.

Dempsey said joining Lexis King, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Arianna Grace and Uriah Connors in The Birthright was supposed to provide a fresh start. The group consisted of five people who lived and breathed professional wrestling and wanted to reshape the industry.

Instead, Dempsey felt the group had been treated like a joke and stripped of its remaining credibility the previous week. He vowed to force NXT to take them seriously.

Dempsey criticized WWE for attempting to turn former football players into wrestlers while overlooking those who had dedicated their lives to the profession.

He then addressed Zilla Fatu and admitted that Fatu possessed something The Birthright needed. Dempsey offered to help put him on the path toward becoming an undeniable Superstar.

Dempsey said he and Fatu both understood what it was like to live in their fathers’ shadows and invited him to accept the group’s offer.

Fatu appeared and acknowledged that much of what Dempsey said was true. He admitted having a chip on his shoulder because of his father’s legacy and conceded that he could not outgrapple Dempsey.

However, Fatu said he was “The Main One” and emphatically rejected the offer for a second time.

Connors responded that The Birthright was no longer asking Fatu to join—they were telling him.

The group surrounded and attacked Fatu. He attempted to fight back until Grace slapped him and King struck him with a steel chair.

The Birthright continued beating Fatu around ringside before powerbombing him through the announce table.

NARAKU Warns Shiloh Hill

NARAKU referenced the Japanese expression Saihatsu Boshi, explaining that it meant preventing the future recurrence of a problem.

He warned Shiloh Hill that investigating the nature of the mist would only lead him further down a path of pain and darkness.

After experiencing the red and green mists, Hill was offered a choice: stop his investigation or experience every color and its painful effect.

NARAKU warned Hill to choose wisely because darkness awaited him if he made the wrong decision.

Tension Within Tony D’Angelo’s Team

Tony D’Angelo, Saquon Shugars and Mason Rook discussed their strategy for the six-man tag team main event.

D’Angelo wanted his partners to fulfill their responsibilities and stay out of his way. He remained wary because of Shugars’ former associates and Rook’s attempt to flatten him during his debut.

Tristan Angels interrupted and described Rook as the team’s weak link. He argued that Rook did not deserve a main-event position after earning his first singles victory only the previous week.

Shugars mocked Angels for losing to Zilla Fatu. Angels responded that he at least possessed the courage to challenge Fatu, describing himself as a leader while calling Shugars a sheep.

NXT North American Championship Match

Jackson Drake (c) vs. Tavion Heights

Tavion Heights used his amateur wrestling skills to control Jackson Drake early and earned a two-count with a cradle.

Drake responded with a big boot and discus back elbow, but Heights caught him with a running lariat and bodyslam.

Heights sent Drake outside, where Ricky Smokes tripped the challenger behind the referee’s back. Heights struck Smokes, but the distraction allowed Drake to attack and deliver a senton on the floor.

Drake returned Heights to the ring and slowed him down with strikes, a hip attack, vertical suplex and repeated chin locks.

Heights eventually fought free and drove Drake into the turnbuckles with shoulder blocks. Drake appeared to hurt his left ankle after landing awkwardly, and Heights immediately applied an ankle lock.

Drake escaped by kicking Heights in the face and removed his other boot outside. Heights followed with a chop block, but Drake sent him shoulder-first into the ring post.

Back inside, Heights rallied with clotheslines, an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and Sling Blade. Drake responded with a big boot, bridging German suplex and running forearm.

Heights avoided a clothesline and delivered a German suplex on the apron before returning Drake to the ring for a nearfall.

Drake surprised Heights with a rolling crucifix, leading to another exchange of strikes. Heights blocked a double-knee gutbuster and caught Drake’s ankle, but the champion escaped.

Drake delivered a running knee and followed with a 450 splash to retain the championship.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Jackson Drake

Myles Borne appeared in the crowd after the match but did not approach Heights.

Main-Event Teams Struggle to Cooperate

Cruz Montana attempted to keep the peace between Keanu Carver and EK Prosper ahead of their six-man tag team match.

Montana told them to remain focused so they could settle their differences the following week. Robert Stone joined the conversation, but Carver assured him the situation was under control and praised Stone for escaping the predicament he had created the previous week.

A clip aired from the Mr. T: Untold documentary, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Zaria and Thea Hail Come to Blows

NXT Women’s North American Champion Zaria reflected on removing the people and obstacles that had prevented her from winning championship gold.

She took a shot at a former best friend who had held two titles and described that relationship as dead weight she had discarded seven months earlier.

Zaria highlighted the opponents she had defeated and said her victory in the championship unification match at Heatwave had ended any doubts about her ability.

With the WWE Women’s Speed Championship retired, Zaria vowed to become the most dominant Women’s North American Champion in NXT history.

Izzi Dame interrupted and accused Zaria of presenting a false version of herself. Dame claimed the champion had become everything she previously hated and promised to expose her true personality one layer at a time.

Thea Hail then appeared and dismissed Dame’s opinion. Hail said Jaida Parker’s recent comments had inspired her to pursue what she wanted.

After losing the Women’s North American Championship almost immediately following her previous victory, Hail wanted another opportunity to prove she was not a one-hit wonder.

Dame left Zaria and Hail to argue over the title, saying she was more interested in the woman behind the championship.

Zaria accused Hail of depending on Parker to make decisions for her and claimed that reliance was why she would never become champion again.

Hail suggested Zaria was jealous because she had a genuine friend. Zaria warned that people would always abandon Hail, prompting Hail to tell her to get over Sol Ruca.

Zaria responded with a headbutt and attempted the F5. Hail escaped, repeatedly drove the champion shoulder-first into the ring posts and applied the Kimura lock.

Myles Borne Plans to Apologize

Myles Borne found Hank Walker and Tank Ledger backstage and admitted that Tavion Heights wanted nothing to do with him.

Borne accepted that he had made a mistake by attacking Heights at Heatwave. Hank and Tank encouraged him to offer a genuine apology rather than continuing to avoid the issue.

With Heights having already left the building, Borne promised to apologize to him face-to-face the following week.

NXT Tag Team Division Targets The Vanity Project

William Regal and Fit Finlay congratulated The Birthright for taking out Zilla Fatu.

The Vanity Project interrupted, with Jackson Drake seeking praise for successfully defending the North American Championship.

Regal congratulated Drake but warned him not to become comfortable because The Birthright was pursuing championship gold.

Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux, The Creed Brothers and DarkState then made their respective cases for an opportunity at the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Kali Armstrong and Lizzy Rain Clash

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Kali Armstrong for the first time since NXT Heatwave.

Armstrong criticized Thea Hail for attempting to jump the line for a Women’s North American Championship opportunity simply because her friend encouraged her.

Calling herself “The Difference Maker,” Armstrong said she did not need anyone and preferred to operate alone.

Lizzy Rain interrupted and sarcastically agreed that Armstrong deserved the next title match. She then challenged Armstrong to steal the opportunity just as she had stolen Rain’s interview time several weeks earlier.

The two entered a heated shouting match and had to be separated by referees.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tony D’Angelo, Mason Rook and Saquon Shugars vs. Cruz Montana, Keanu Carver and EK Prosper

The members of the winning team would advance to a Triple Threat Match to determine the No. 1 contender for Grayson Waller’s NXT Championship. Waller joined the commentary team.

All six competitors immediately brawled before Saquon Shugars and EK Prosper officially began the match.

Prosper used his speed to connect with a springboard moonsault and handspring enzuigiri. Keanu Carver tagged himself in and overpowered Shugars with a Pounce.

Mason Rook entered, leading to a collision between the two powerhouses. Carver caught Rook with a Samoan Drop before Cruz Montana joined the match.

Rook responded with a spinning enzuigiri and running crossbody. Tony D’Angelo entered, but Montana took him and Rook down with a roll-through double cutter.

D’Angelo recovered with a release German suplex before catching Prosper in midair with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. He followed with a spinebuster and tagged Shugars.

Shugars delivered a flying double stomp, atomic drop and running attack through the ropes. He then taunted Waller at the commentary desk.

The match broke down as Carver delivered another Pounce, Rook caught Montana with a pump kick and Prosper launched Shugars with a back body drop.

Following the commercial break, Team Montana maintained control until Shugars caught Prosper with a spinning heel kick.

Rook received the tag and ran through Montana with clotheslines, a Western Lariat, body avalanche, bodyslam and senton.

Montana survived and brought Prosper and Carver into the match for a sequence that ended with a double superplex and frog splash to Rook. D’Angelo broke up the resulting pin.

D’Angelo received the tag and delivered three German suplexes, a corner clothesline, running bulldog and pop-up powerslam to Prosper.

Montana accidentally clotheslined Carver outside, while Shugars wiped out several opponents with a flying crossbody.

D’Angelo avoided Prosper’s moonsault and delivered a Spear followed by Dead to Rights. Before he could make the cover, Rook tagged himself in.

Rook placed D’Angelo on his back and delivered a backpack cannonball senton onto Prosper to win the match.

Winners: Tony D’Angelo, Mason Rook and Saquon Shugars

D’Angelo, Rook and Shugars advanced to a Triple Threat Match to determine Grayson Waller’s next challenger.

After the match, Carver and Montana brawled outside while D’Angelo and Rook argued over the finish as NXT went off the air.