Kairi Sane In Talks With AEW Following WWE Departure

Kairi Sane has reportedly held talks with AEW following her WWE departure, although the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has not signed with the company at this time.

Kairi was among several WWE departures announced on April 24, 2026, leading to speculation about where she could continue her wrestling career.

According to Fightful, discussions have taken place between Kairi and AEW, but sources stressed that no agreement has been finalized.

The report also addressed speculation surrounding AEW All In. Sources indicated that it never appeared likely Kairi would sign with the company in time for the event, and she was not factored into AEW’s plans for the show at any stage.

AEW is not believed to be Kairi’s only potential option. Several wrestling promotions are reportedly interested in signing her, including companies outside the United States.

Despite Kairi’s extensive history wrestling in Japan, sources familiar with the situation said she is not expected to make Marigold her “home in Japan.”

For now, Kairi remains a free agent with multiple companies showing interest in her services.

It remains unclear how advanced her discussions with AEW are or whether there are any outstanding issues that would need to be resolved before the two sides could reach an agreement.