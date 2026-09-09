Kevin Nash Wishes He Could Have Faced Roddy Piper In His Prime

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed various topics on his Kliq This podcast, including the quality of opponents he faced each night.

Nash said, “I look at my era and I look at — [I] wrestled the Steiners, wrestled Harlem Heat, wrestled Meng and Barbarian, wrestled Macho, wrestled Hulk, wrestled Hennig, wrestled Rude. I mean like, every night. Wrestled Scott, wrestled Triple H, wrestled Razor Ramon, wrestled 1-2-3 Kid, wrestled Davey Boy, wrestled Bret Hart, wrestled Owen Hart. Every night I was in the ring across from a Hall of Famer, so nobody else necessarily makes a diary entry. I just can’t think of anybody.”

On wanting a prime Roddy Piper:

“I would have liked to have worked with Piper when he was healthy and young, because I think a lot of the issue we had was he was just bitter. I can’t even imagine trying to wrestle — I watched him and Hogan the other day, I think it was Starrcade. And Hogan let him put him out in a sleeper, and Rod took some — for the injuries he had, he took a bump through the ropes onto the floor that was solid. I looked at it and was just like, ‘He worked his ass off.’ I don’t know how old he was in that match; he was probably 46. But I would have liked to have worked with him as Diesel when he was in his ‘Coconut Off the Head’ f***ing heyday heat.”

On what Piper would have pulled out of him:

“I would have liked it because I think he could have got some heat on me. And then I could have picked up my game at that point in my career, because he would have made me pick up my interview game. Like, he would have made me pick up my mic work. So I would have to say that Piper would have been a guy in his prime that would have been a person I wish I would have had a chance to work with.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)