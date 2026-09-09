Nixon Newell Says Selling Is A “Missed Art” In Wrestling Today

Former WWE star Nixon Newell recently appeared on the CC Clubhouse podcast by CryptoCasinos.com, where she discussed various topics, including the notion that selling is a lost art in pro wrestling.

Newell said, “Whenever I was there, they’d always compliment my selling, to the point where they actually had to ask me to stop selling my knee because I was really believable with it. I feel like that’s such a missed art in wrestling right now; it’s storytelling.”

On believing in her selling:

“I’m not saying I can teach you all these cool wrestling moves, but I truly believe in myself and in my selling. And I think that’s what wrestling lacks a lot right now is selling.”

On her producing work for wrestling:

“Miranda, when she has shows at the Evolution Dojo, I produce a lot of the matches for the young boys, and I’ll do the little odd jobs back there, which I’m really enjoying. I would absolutely love to go back as a producer or a coach in some aspect, like a guest coach.”