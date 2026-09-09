Wednesday, September 9, 2026
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Nixon Newell Says Selling Is A “Missed Art” In Wrestling Today

By
James Hetfield
-
Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox)
Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox)

Former WWE star Nixon Newell recently appeared on the CC Clubhouse podcast by CryptoCasinos.com, where she discussed various topics, including the notion that selling is a lost art in pro wrestling.

Newell said, “Whenever I was there, they’d always compliment my selling, to the point where they actually had to ask me to stop selling my knee because I was really believable with it. I feel like that’s such a missed art in wrestling right now; it’s storytelling.”

On believing in her selling:

“I’m not saying I can teach you all these cool wrestling moves, but I truly believe in myself and in my selling. And I think that’s what wrestling lacks a lot right now is selling.”

On her producing work for wrestling:

“Miranda, when she has shows at the Evolution Dojo, I produce a lot of the matches for the young boys, and I’ll do the little odd jobs back there, which I’m really enjoying. I would absolutely love to go back as a producer or a coach in some aspect, like a guest coach.”

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