Tommaso Ciampa Credits British Wrestling Scene For Giving Him His Break

AEW star Tommaso Ciampa spoke with Shirleigh for Fightful about various topics, including how he owes much to the British wrestling scene for his breakthrough in pro wrestling, with promotions like wXw, PROGRESS, and others.

Ciampa said, “PROGRESS, yeah. Sabre Jr., and Haskins, and all the fun matches I had there. Plus, PROGRESS is Camden Town, I love Camden Town. I remember there was always a bar that everyone went to after the PROGRESS. They had a ton of ciders, and I’m a big cider guy. PROGRESS is my fondest memory, but then also like Southside and Preston, and I really owe so much to this scene for my break in wrestling. Like my first tour came probably, I would guess 2013, and it was one of those like longer three, four weeks ones did WXW and bounced all around and then it really turned into something. I got brought back so many times over the next two years. I genuinely owe so much to this scene and this fan base.”

You can check out Ciampa’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)