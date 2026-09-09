Becky Lynch Explains How WWE’s Four Horsewomen Pushed Each Other To Be The Best

WWE veteran Becky Lynch appeared on the No Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including the significance of her fellow Horsewomen in her wrestling development.

Lynch said, “Oh, I think yeah, everything. Like, we pushed each other in such a way that we were so competitive. But also at times, [laughs] at times, supportive. And [we] wanted to see everybody do well. And then at other times we were, ‘Well no, I want to have the best match on the card. I want to be the best; I want to be top dog.’ But that’s kind of one of those things where you look at what everybody’s doing. You look at what Charlotte was doing, and she was very much going her way and being a star. And Bayley could look at that and go, ‘Okay, well now I do that, and I be queen.’ Or Sasha, ‘Now I’ll be the Boss.’”

On their individuality:

“The fact that everybody was so different and individual, and nobody tried to replicate what anybody else was doing. They were very individual. It’s kind of like the Spice Girls in a way. Like, you had Ginger Spice, and your Baby Spice, and your — you know what I mean? You had something that would appeal to a different audience, so that we were all so distinct in how we looked and how we moved and who we were. It was pretty perfect. And I think that as well pushed us. Because you could compare, but you were all so different too, you had to be individual. But we all wanted to be the best.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)