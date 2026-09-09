Bronson Reed Believes His Latest WWE Transformation Has Changed His In-Ring Game

WWE star Bronson Reed, a member of The Vision, recently appeared on RAW Recap to discuss various topics, including his transformation during his time away from TV.

Reed said, “I think for me, it was a personal choice. I wanted to get in different shape. I also think I’ve been in this business for such a long time that if you don’t evolve, you die. And I think the character of Bronson Reed, if you watch it over the last few years, is constantly evolving. And yes, I’ve had some roadblocks. You saw me jump off of a cage, break my foot, had to come back from that. And I was a different iteration of myself that time when I came back and joined The Vision. Now this time, tearing my bicep in Atlanta, then last night returning in Atlanta in the same arena, I had to make sure I was a new version of myself yet again.”

On having more confidence now:

“Yeah, I don’t think it’s any secret how long I’ve been in the wrestling business. You know, next year marks 20 years for me. I’ve always wanted to be a pro wrestler; that’s what I’ve done since I was 18 years old. So for me, being in that ring comes so natural. Like, that’s my home. So, I’m very confident in what I do, and I have been for a long time, and I think I have some of the sharpest tools in the trade right now. It was more so that I kept getting those roadblocks. Even if you go back and you see me in NXT, I did get released. I had to go prove myself again, show the world how great I am, and I’m very happy to do that. And now, you’re right, now that I have transformed myself, lost 45 pounds, I’m moving around a lot different. I’m very confident in my skills even more so, I can do more things in the ring. So, the chip on my shoulder’s definitely grown and it’s just gonna keep on growing.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)