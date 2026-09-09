IYO SKY And Chad Gable Set For Upcoming WWE NXT Live Events

WWE has announced two live events for the NXT brand later this month. The first event will take place at the Township Auditorium in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, September 26th. The second event is scheduled for Sunday, September 27th, at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that IYO SKY and Chad Gable will be participating in both shows. Gable, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, is set to defend his title against Dragon Lee on next week’s episode of WWE RAW from Mexico City. Meanwhile, SKY last appeared on WWE television on the August 1st episode of RAW, where she and Sol Ruca defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.