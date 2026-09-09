Update On WWE’s Plans For Johnny Gargano Following CM Punk Match

As reported by PWMania.com, Johnny Gargano recently emerged from months of feeling down while sitting on a crate in the backstage area of SmackDown. He made a challenge to CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship during last week’s show. Although he didn’t win the match, Gargano received a tremendous response from his hometown crowd.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question and indicated that plans are in place for Gargano to be featured more prominently moving forward. Sapp also mentioned that sources within the company revealed that, when the storyline began in January, there was no clear endgame outlined.

This news isn’t particularly surprising, as Gargano hinted at a shift in his approach after the match. He took to social media and said, “No more laying down. Last night was the beginning. Not the end. It’s time to stand up, be myself and put in the work to become the man I was always meant to be.”