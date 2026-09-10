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Sol Ruca Wants Her Father’s Band To Perform Her WrestleMania Entrance

By
James Hetfield
-
Sol Ruca
Sol Ruca | WWE

WWE star Sol Ruca was a guest on the Huge Pop podcast, where she discussed several topics.

One interesting point she mentioned was the possibility of having The Skeletones perform her entrance music at a future WrestleMania. This would be particularly meaningful for Ruca, as her father, Paul A. Hampton, is the band’s keyboardist.

Ruca said, “That’s my goal. I would love for my dad and for The Skeletones to play my WrestleMania entrance one day. That would be sick. Yeah, definitely speaking it out into existence for sure.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)

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