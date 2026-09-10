AJ Styles Reveals Why He Didn’t Leave His Gloves In The Ring After Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles recently appeared on WWE Retrospective to discuss various topics, including his plans to retire at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE in Saudi Arabia.

Styles said, “I did know that I wanted to leave The Royal Rumble. I would love to tell you how easy it was. This is where I started, I didn’t care where it was at. It’s still The Royal Rumble, no matter where it’s at. It was a very strange moment walking out, knowing it was going to be your last time. It’s one of those things that — I can’t even explain it to you. I just got — I was weird for a minute, I really was. I know you’re like, ‘Well, what’s weird?’ Second guessing everything. Everything that you do, just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Your brain’s going a thousand miles an hour now. But now once we step into this ring, I got a job to do. Still, it’s a lot to take in. But I remember also thinking to myself, ‘You’ve got a little bit longer to go.’ Thinking to myself, ‘It’s almost over.’ When the crowd’s making noise, you definitely don’t want that to end.”

On GUNTHER:

“He’s the perfect heel. A lot of people don’t think they understand that. He’s the perfect heel that you want to be in the ring with. But no, he’s awesome, man. He did a great job; he knows how to be the heel.”

On the final moments of the match:

“I just remember thinking in this moment, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is almost over.’ You know, he does a good job of getting my hair out of my face too, so you can see my face. That’s a professional. It was good, it was exactly what it should have been. Exactly what it should have been.”

On not leaving his gloves in the ring:

“I know a lot of people were confused about this moment, but I knew that WWE is gonna be in Atlanta three weeks from this moment. It would have been a good opportunity for me to drop my gloves then. So that’s why. Nobody else knew about this except for me. A lot of people were like, ‘Oh, he’s still not — okay, he’s a liar, he’s not going to retire. Typical AJ.’ But one more chance to say goodbye.”

You can check out Styles’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)