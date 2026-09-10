Cody Rhodes Ranks Randy Orton In His “Golden Circle” Of Greatest Opponents

WWE star Cody Rhodes discussed various topics with Sporf’s James Sweetnam, including his ranking of WWE legend Randy Orton among his best opponents.

Rhodes said, “I think you get into, I think you find yourself with what’s called — Arn Anderson used to refer to it as this golden circle of wrestlers. So, it’s really hard; I always struggle when we talk about goats or talk about Mount Rushmore because there’s so many, and there’s so many years of equity, and I love the games. I’m always watching it, old and new. He’s in that golden circle, and that’s a count on one hand, golden circle. Maybe it’s just three, but people like John Cena, for example, you know, when you’re in there with someone who has not only a career that’s truly amazing and a legacy, but also capable of greatness on any given night. And I think that’s one of the more unpredictable things. I mean, the RKO out of nowhere, that’s the whole bit. One of the most unpredictable things about Randy is any given night he could be the best he ever was and you just hope that you’re you’re you’re better than him.”

On why facing Orton is a bit of a downer:

“And also kind of a downer because the last thing you want to do is wrestle the guys who you loved and revered and taught you, and the last thing you want to do is be the one that’s, ‘Hey, it’s got to be me,’ and I appreciate that, and I appreciate that pressure, but a bit of a downer. So he’s definitely in that golden circle.”

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