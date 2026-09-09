Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Cody Rhodes And Randy Orton Feud

During Sunday’s WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event special, “The Viper” Randy Orton defeated “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in a singles match. Earlier this year, Rhodes had defeated Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 42: Night 1. During their match at Sunday Night’s Main Event, Rhodes attacked Orton using the steel ring steps, which resulted in Orton being busted open. Rhodes then attempted to use Orton’s running punt, but Orton begged for mercy.

Seizing a distraction caused by the referee, Orton delivered a low blow to both Rhodes and the referee. He followed up with an RKO, and the original referee, who had been knocked out earlier, counted the pinfall, giving Orton the victory.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the ongoing feud and provided insights into its purpose. When Bryan Alvarez inquired about the situation between Rhodes and Orton, Meltzer explained that the feud is meant to keep Rhodes occupied and away from the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, CM Punk, for the time being. He also noted that this storyline keeps Orton away from Punk, allowing Punk to focus on other competitors like Sami Zayn and GUNTHER.

Meltzer shared that both Orton and Rhodes had been eager to continue their feud for some time before Sunday Night’s Main Event. WWE is trying to reserve its matches for larger shows, which is why it is currently engaged in this program.

However, Meltzer criticized the match’s finish, describing it as too cartoonish. He felt that the comedic referee bumps detracted from the seriousness of the match Rhodes and Orton had been delivering. Additionally, he indicated that both Orton and Rhodes would eventually be in contention for the Undisputed WWE Title at the appropriate time.