CM Punk Set To Appear On Netflix’s Hot Ones: Extra Heat

Netflix has announced that CM Punk, the Undisputed WWE Champion, will be featured in an episode of Hot Ones: Extra Heat, hosted by Sean Evans. This episode is set to premiere on Netflix following next Monday night’s RAW in Mexico City. The announcement coincided with a video featuring both Evans and Punk.

Here is the full announcement:

WWE SUPERSTAR CM PUNK WILL GO HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH THE WINGS OF DEATH IN A NEW EPISODE OF HOT ONES: EXTRA HEAT ON SEPTEMBER 14!

Hot Ones: Extra Heat brings the critically-acclaimed Hot Ones interview format out of the studio and into the world’s biggest cultural moments. Hosted by Sean Evans and featuring WWE Superstar CM Punk, this 30-minute special brings the signature 10-wing challenge and deeply researched conversations to the WWE.

This special episode will debut directly after a LIVE episode of WWE Raw on Sept 14th at 7pm PT/10pm ET.

Several WWE stars have previously appeared on the Hot Ones YouTube series. Recently, CM Punk appeared with his wife, AJ Lee, on the spinoff series Hot Ones Versus in January. However, this will be Punk’s first time facing the complete “Wings of Death” lineup.