Nick Khan Calls Triple H “The Best Creative” In All Of Wrestling

WWE President Nick Khan appeared on “The Varsity” with John Ourant to discuss various topics. He acknowledged the legitimate concerns that fans express on social media, but he emphasized that companies cannot always cater to online fans. To illustrate his point, Khan cited incorrect predictions on social media about the Michigan Senate primary results.

He also emphasized the importance of not being reactive and of trusting one’s team. According to Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque has the best creative talent in all of professional wrestling.

Khan said, “Those complaints, some of them we look at and say, ‘There is some truth to this. Let’s make a little adjustment to this or that.’ But you cannot cater. For companies that read it, believe it, and react to it, it never ever works. Even if you see some of these companies that took some of these far right or far left positions, that’s not what most people are looking for. Most people are looking for left center, right center; they are looking for the same thing in the sports space. You can’t be reactive to that sort of thing. You have to rely on your team to know we have the best creative in terms of all of wrestling in Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, the best live events team, and the best merchandise and consumer products team. They’re able to monetize it. If you’ve seen the growth in TKO with UFC, WWE, on location, IMG, and PBR, each of these continues to grow every year. It’s not easy, but it’s not supposed to be easy. We have to continue to develop and redevelop what we do and make sure we have the right team in place to help make the right decision.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)