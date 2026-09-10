Several NFL Teams Reportedly Interested In Working With WWE’s Danhausen

Danhausen’s growing crossover appeal in professional sports could soon take him from the NBA to the NFL.

According to a Fightful Select, at least three NFL teams have expressed interest in potential promotional partnerships with the WWE Superstar later this season. Discussions could reportedly include Danhausen making appearances at NFL stadiums.

The interest follows Danhausen’s successful association with the New York Knicks during the NBA Playoffs, which included a special merchandise collaboration.

One WWE source described the reaction to the Knicks merchandise as “unlike anything the company has experienced with a talent generating crossover interest from professional sports organizations.”

While interest has reportedly emerged from multiple areas of the sports world, the NFL is said to have shown the strongest interest thus far.

There is also reportedly an internal expectation that Fanatics will eventually produce a Danhausen-NFL crossover merchandise line later this season.

Danhausen’s unusual character has increasingly crossed beyond traditional wrestling audiences since joining WWE, with his involvement in the Knicks’ playoff run helping introduce the “Very Nice, Very Evil” star to a broader sports audience.

As of this writing, no NFL partnership, stadium appearance or merchandise collaboration has been formally announced.