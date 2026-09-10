WWE Premium Live Event Start Times For Remainder Of 2026 Revealed

WWE’s Premium Live Event schedule is expected to feature several different start times throughout the remainder of 2026, including an early-morning broadcast for Wrestlepalooza in December.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE’s remaining Premium Live Events are currently scheduled for the following start times:

Money in the Bank – October 10: 6 p.m. ET

Crown Jewel – November 7: 1 p.m. ET

Survivor Series: WarGames – November 28: 6 p.m. ET

Wrestlepalooza – December 13: 6 a.m. ET

Wrestlepalooza will take place in Australia, accounting for the unusually early start time for viewers in the United States. The December 13 date could also create a full day of major wrestling programming, with WWE airing during the morning hours in the U.S.

Meanwhile, WWE Worlds Collide in Rosemont, Illinois, is reportedly scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, and the timing is said to be deliberate.

Worlds Collide takes place on the same day as AEW All Out, which will be held nearby in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. WWE reportedly intends for its event to compete directly with AEW’s pay-per-view that evening.

The varied schedule continues WWE’s increased use of start times designed around the locations hosting its major events rather than maintaining a consistent U.S. primetime window.

All listed start times remain subject to change until officially confirmed by WWE.