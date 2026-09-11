Danhausen Makes WWE 2K Debut As New WWE 2K26 DLC Arrives

Danhausen has officially joined the WWE 2K26 roster as part of the game’s newly launched Ringside Pass Season 5.

Season 5 went live on September 9 and adds Danhausen, Bam Bam Bigelow, Brie Bella and AAA star Pagano as playable characters.

All four wrestlers can be claimed immediately at Tier 1 by players who own the Season 5 Premium Track.

The release marks the WWE 2K video game debut of both Danhausen and Pagano, while Bigelow returns to the franchise for the first time in seven years. Brie Bella also joins the playable WWE 2K26 roster through the new season.

Several additional WWE personas are available through Season 5.

The Free Track features Alexa Bliss ’25, Drew McIntyre ’10 and Triple H ’99, all of which can be unlocked through gameplay without purchasing the Premium Track.

Two more alternate versions are available through Premium Track progression. Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania 41 persona can be unlocked at Tier 33, while Randy Orton ’05 is available at Tier 40.

Orton’s 2005 persona also features a new entrance and his “Burn in My Light” entrance theme.

According to 2K, the four new playable roster additions bring a combined 35 moves and taunts to WWE 2K26. Season 5 also includes additional creation items and other progression rewards across its Free and Premium tracks.

The Season 5 Premium Track can be purchased separately and is also included with the WWE 2K26 Season Pass and Monday Night War Edition.

Players need the WWE 2K26 base game, an internet connection and a 2K account to access the Ringside Pass.