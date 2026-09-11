Backstage Update On Samantha Irvin’s Status Nearly Two Years After WWE Exit

Samantha Irvin is reportedly only weeks away from becoming contractually free to work elsewhere in professional wrestling, nearly two years after leaving WWE.

Irvin announced her WWE departure on October 21, 2024. A year later, she revealed that she remained subject to another year of a non-compete provision connected to her former agreement with the company.

Although Irvin has continued pursuing her music career since leaving WWE, the agreement has prevented her from working for another professional wrestling promotion.

With the two-year period due to expire next month, Dave Meltzer provided additional details on Irvin’s contractual situation in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer noted that unlike some former WWE personalities whose next destinations were known before their contractual restrictions expired, there is currently no indication that Irvin has committed to another wrestling company.

“The non-compete clause on former ring announcer Samantha Irvin Mann, which covered two years, will end next month,” Meltzer wrote. “Unlike with Renee Paquette, who had a lengthy unpaid non-compete period, where we knew she was headed to AEW, with Irvin, we don’t know.”

Irvin’s situation was also different because her decision to leave WWE was initially motivated by opportunities outside professional wrestling rather than a desire to become a ring announcer elsewhere.

“She left to pursue a singing career, not to be a ring announcer elsewhere,” he continued. “She had an employee contract, and not a talent contract. As much as people complain about one-sided talent contracts, the employment deals are worse.”

According to Meltzer, Irvin’s agreement allowed her to resign by providing two weeks’ notice. However, because she departed before completing the full term of her three-year contract, a 24-month non-compete provision was triggered.

“Her contract allowed her to quit at any time provided she gave two weeks notice, but if she quit before the end of her three-year deal, as she did, there was a 24 month non-compete period written into the deal,” Meltzer wrote.

Meltzer also reported that Irvin was not paid during the non-compete period, distinguishing her employee agreement from the standard provisions applied when WWE releases contracted wrestlers.

“Unlike with talent who are paid their salaries during the non-compete period, which lasts either 30 (for NXT contracts) of 90 (for WWE contracts) days when the company decides to let someone go, for an employee deal, if you are let go, there is no paid non-compete period.”

Irvin has previously teased the possibility of eventually appearing on-screen alongside her husband, AEW star Ricochet. However, there is currently no indication that she has agreed to join AEW or any other wrestling promotion once the restriction expires.

For now, Irvin’s two-year non-compete is expected to conclude in October, at which point she would be free of the contractual restriction.