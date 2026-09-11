WWE TV Ratings See Significant Increase Under New Nielsen Methodology

WWE television ratings have posted notable increases following the introduction of Nielsen’s new audience measurement methodology.

Nielsen implemented its updated system on August 31, with the first WWE numbers released under the methodology showing significant week-to-week gains for both NXT and SmackDown.

The September 1 episode of WWE NXT averaged 768,000 viewers on The CW, representing a 21.5% increase from the previous week’s audience.

It was also NXT’s largest overall viewership since the February 11, 2025 episode.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT earned a 0.17 rating, an 88.9% increase compared to the previous week. The figure tied the show’s highest rating in the demographic since February 11, 2025.

SmackDown also recorded sizable gains with its September 4 episode on USA Network.

The show averaged 1.3 million viewers, increasing 15.7% from the previous week’s episode.

SmackDown drew a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic, representing a week-to-week increase of 26.1%.

The increases coincide with Nielsen’s switch to its new measurement methodology, making direct comparisons with ratings produced under the previous system worth viewing with that change in mind.

Both NXT and SmackDown nevertheless began the new measurement era with substantial increases in overall viewership and the key demographic.