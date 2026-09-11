New Update On Bayley’s WWE Contract Status Following RAW Return

Dave Meltzer has clarified his previous report regarding Bayley’s WWE contract status following conflicting information about whether the former Women’s Champion has signed a new deal.

Bayley returned to WWE television on the September 7 episode of Raw following an absence of nearly two months.

Following her return, Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bayley had signed a new contract with WWE, saying, “Yep, signed a new deal.”

PWInsider subsequently disputed that report, stating that Bayley had not recently negotiated a new contract and still had significant time remaining on her existing deal. The outlet also described claims connecting a new contract to her television return as “100% wrong.”

Meltzer has now clarified his original report, stating that while Bayley has not formally signed a new contract, he understands that the two sides had largely agreed to terms several weeks ago.

“Bayley had pretty much agreed to terms a few weeks ago, when they started mentioning her on television. She has not signed a new deal but that is expected to happen. But obviously they believe strongly enough that she will that they brought her back.”

The clarification represents a notable change from Meltzer’s initial statement that Bayley had already signed.

PWInsider’s previous reporting and Meltzer’s latest account still differ regarding the circumstances surrounding Bayley’s contract situation. However, both now agree on the central point that she has not signed a new WWE deal at this time.

Bayley has nevertheless resumed a full WWE schedule. Following her return to Raw, she has been back on the road with the company and has competed during WWE’s tour of South America this week.

For now, Bayley remains active with WWE while her longer-term contract status has yet to be officially confirmed by either Bayley or the company.