AAA TripleMania 34 Night 1 Preview (9/11/26): Rey Mysterio vs. Omos, Full Card

AAA TripleMania 34 gets underway tonight with Night 1 of the two-night event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The September 11, 2026 show will air on FOX and YouTube and features a high-stakes showdown between AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio and Omos.

Omos’ future in AAA will be determined by the result, as a victory will see him reinstated while a loss will force him to leave the promotion permanently.

Championship action will also be featured throughout the night. La Parka defends the AAA Latin American Championship against Mr. Iguana and Laredo Kid in a Triple Threat Match, while Los Psycho Circus put the AAA World Trios Championship on the line against Los Perros del Mal.

A new No. 1 contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship will also be determined when Nattie, Faby Apache, La Hiedra and Roxanne Perez collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Elsewhere, Fraxiom, Los Americanos, Tokyo Bad Boys and The LWO meet in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match, while a six-person mixed tag team bout rounds out the advertised lineup.

The current card for AAA TripleMania 34 Night 1 includes:

Omos’ AAA Future At Stake: AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio vs. Omos

AAA Latin American Championship – Triple Threat: La Parka (c) vs. Mr. Iguana vs. Laredo Kid

AAA World Trios Championship: Dave The Clown, Murder Clown & Panic Clown of Los Psycho Circus (c) vs. Daga, Angel & Berto of Los Perros del Mal

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way: Nattie vs. Faby Apache vs. La Hiedra vs. Roxanne Perez

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match: Fraxiom (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. Los Americanos (Bravo Americano & Rayo Americano) vs. Tokyo Bad Boys (Kento & Nobu San) vs. The LWO (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match: Mascarita Sagrada, Mini Vikingo & Adelicious vs. Jack Cartwheel, Mini Abismo Negro & Lady Shani

Stay tuned for more coverage of AAA TripleMania 34 Night 1 from Las Vegas.