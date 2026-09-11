WWE Files Trademark For Mysterious “Iron Built” Name

WWE has filed a new trademark application for the term “Iron Built,” potentially signaling the introduction of new on-screen intellectual property.

The application was submitted on September 10, although WWE has not publicly revealed how it intends to use the name.

The filing contains goods and services language commonly associated with WWE trademarks covering wrestler names and other entertainment-related intellectual property. As a result, “Iron Built” could potentially be intended as a wrestler nickname, catchphrase, faction name or another element of WWE programming.

However, the specific purpose of the trademark has not been confirmed.

The goods and services description included in the filing reads:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

The application also covers fan club services, social entertainment events, online newsletters and blogs relating to sports entertainment.

WWE regularly files trademarks for terminology that may eventually become associated with wrestlers, factions, events or other aspects of its programming.

For now, there has been no official indication of what “Iron Built” refers to or whether it is intended for use on the WWE main roster, NXT or elsewhere.