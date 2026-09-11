Backstage News On WWE’s Reaction To Royce Keys’ Recent Push

Royce Keys is reportedly making a strong impression behind the scenes in WWE following his recent return to television and move into a prominent storyline.

Keys resurfaced on the August 24 episode of Raw, making his first appearance since being taken out by Jacob Fatu several weeks earlier. Upon returning, he immediately aligned with OTM members Bronco Nima and Lucien Price, putting the trio at odds with The Usos, LA Knight and Solo Sikoa.

The new faction was subsequently introduced as “946.”

Keys, Nima and Price maintained their aggressive presence the following week, targeting The Usos and Sikoa in separate backstage attacks as WWE continued to establish the group as a major threat.

According to a new report, WWE officials have been impressed by how seamlessly Keys has transitioned into a prominent main event role following his absence.

Plans are reportedly being developed to continue featuring 946 prominently on WWE programming, with some within the company already viewing the faction as a possible fit for a WarGames match later this year.

There is no confirmation at this stage that 946 will compete inside WarGames, and the potential involvement is reportedly only something that has been discussed internally.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.