Logan Paul And Jake Paul To Coach Rival Teams In New ESPN And Hulu Fight Series

WWE star Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul are set to go head-to-head as coaches in a new combat sports reality competition for ESPN and Hulu.

According to Deadline, the brothers will lead opposing teams of fighters in a series designed to combine combat sports with reality television and appeal particularly to a younger, male-skewing audience.

The project was previously developed under the working title “Fight Island,” although the series is currently untitled.

Contestants will live and train together before competing in elimination fights spanning several combat sports disciplines, including MMA, boxing, professional wrestling, jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai and karate.

“Split into rival teams, coached by two rival brothers, the fighters live and train together in the wild,” the report states.

The format will also allow the competitors to choose their own matchups, introducing a strategic element in which relationships and rivalries could influence who ultimately fights.

“But the battle really begins before the fight, because fighters choose the matchups, turning every alliance, every rivalry into a strategic weapon,” the report continues. “Jake and Logan will send the losers of each fight home until just one man and one woman are left standing to claim victory.”

The series represents another crossover into combat sports entertainment for Logan, who has balanced his outside ventures with his WWE career, while Jake has established himself as one of boxing’s biggest crossover attractions.

No premiere date has been announced for the new ESPN and Hulu series as of this writing.