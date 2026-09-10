Backstage News On Oba Femi’s Unscripted Moment With Bronson Reed

An unscripted moment involving Oba Femi and Bronson Reed on WWE Raw reportedly generated some discussion behind the scenes.

During the September 7 episode of Raw, The Vision delivered a beatdown to Femi. At one point in the segment, Reed placed his foot on Femi’s back while he was down, only for Femi to immediately push it away.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, there was “definitely backstage chatter” among WWE personnel following the segment.

The outlet reported that Femi brushing Reed’s foot away “was not scripted and caught people backstage off guard.” WrestleVotes added, “We’re told several people noticed it, and some were not happy about it.”

The moment subsequently attracted attention on social media, where fans debated whether Femi had “broke character” by rejecting Reed’s attempt to pose over him.

One fan criticized Femi’s actions, writing: “Zero professionalism from Oba,” the fan wrote. “Nobody is trying to disrespect or bury you.. obviously you are the BIGGEST STAR right now..but you gotta let other people shine too so their light makes you shine the brightest.”

Another fan raised concerns about Reed’s previous ankle surgery: “Bronson had ankle surgery. This off script moment could have legit injured Bronson. F&%^ Oba for no selling that moment. Oba could lose his opportunity to be the top guy of WWE.”

Those comments represent individual fan reactions rather than any reported assessment from WWE. Others defended Femi and argued that his reaction actually made sense within the storyline and his established presentation as “The Ruler.”

One fan wrote: “Am I the only one who thought it was within the realm of kayfabe? He’s The Ruler, yes he got beatdown but he had enough fight in him to deny another man trying to ‘conquer’ him.”

While the report indicates that the unscripted moment caught some people backstage by surprise and left some unhappy, there has been no indication that WWE has taken disciplinary action against Femi or that the incident will affect his push.