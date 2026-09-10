Backstage Update On WWE And Disney’s Potential 2027 Plans

WWE’s potential partnership with Disney could extend well beyond simply holding wrestling events at Disney-owned properties.

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently revealed that WWE and Disney have been discussing special events for 2027. According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, however, WWE’s interest in developing a relationship with Disney predates the company’s media rights agreement with ESPN.

While nothing has been officially announced, discussions have reportedly included utilizing Disney properties in Orlando, Florida, for more than conventional WWE shows.

One location that could potentially factor into those plans is the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The facility includes an arena capable of accommodating approximately 9,500 fans and could reportedly be used for WWE events, festivals or larger-scale fan experiences.

Ideas similar to ESPN Fan House have also reportedly been discussed as WWE and Disney explore ways of bringing their respective audiences together.

One source additionally speculated that a WWE-themed Disney cruise could make sense from a business perspective in the future. However, the idea was specifically characterized as speculation, with no indication that such a project is currently under active development.

The relationship could also expand into Disney’s streaming content. WWE talent members are reportedly expected to begin making appearances on Disney+ programming over the next year.

Shapiro previously said he was excited about WWE’s possibilities with Disney in 2027, highlighting the family audiences shared by both brands. The two companies already have a major business relationship through ESPN, which holds the domestic rights to WWE Premium Live Events.

For now, the exact form of any additional WWE-Disney collaboration remains undecided, but discussions reportedly encompass live events, fan experiences and crossover programming rather than being limited to traditional wrestling shows.