Backstage Update On Why Tessa Blanchard Was Pulled From MLW Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, pro wrestling veteran Tessa Blanchard was unexpectedly pulled from her scheduled debut with Major League Wrestling (MLW) at Fightland, set for later this weekend. Following this announcement, CMLL issued a statement clarifying that Blanchard was slated only for a single appearance with MLW and that there is no ongoing deal between Blanchard, MLW, and CMLL beyond this booking.

Shortly after, Blanchard was removed from the MLW roster, and all references to her debut were expunged from MLW’s website. Recently, CMLL announced that Blanchard will compete against STARDOM’s Starlight Kid at a CMLL event in Mexico City on Saturday, September 12th, which coincides with her originally scheduled MLW debut.

According to PWInsider.com, MLW has not responded to requests for comment on this issue. However, the prevailing belief is that the decision to pull Blanchard did not originate with her but with CMLL. Blanchard is currently under contract with CMLL, which reportedly made the call to withdraw her from the MLW show.

It remains unclear why CMLL decided to pull Blanchard from the event, especially since MLW frequently collaborates with CMLL talents and hosts them at their shows. Additionally, CMLL and MLW have previously co-promoted events, including shows as recently as last year, such as CMLL vs. MLW and Azteca Lucha.